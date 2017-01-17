Head-On Collision Kills Two In Southlake
In a Southlake police statement, a witness reported one of the vehicles traveling the wrong way shortly before the crash. Emergency responders transported the third person involved in the collision to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine.
