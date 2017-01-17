Head-On Collision Kills Two In Southlake

Head-On Collision Kills Two In Southlake

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

In a Southlake police statement, a witness reported one of the vehicles traveling the wrong way shortly before the crash. Emergency responders transported the third person involved in the collision to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 19 chrystiegibbs 26
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC