From Las Vegas to the Palace Arts Cen...

From Las Vegas to the Palace Arts Center in Grapevine - a Stunning...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

As Valentine's Day Approaches, the Critically Acclaimed Sinatra Singer, Dave Halston, Will Bring the Romance of Sinatra to Grapevine's Historic Palace Arts Center for One Show, February 11th. Halston's Stunning Tribute to the Iconic Sinatra is Being Cheered by Audiences Nationwide! GRAPEVINE, Texas - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Love Songs - A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra is a romantic and nostalgic journey through many of the most celebrated love songs of the Great American Songbook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr New Resident 1,001
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec '16 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec '16 CoachJeffTFW 3
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC