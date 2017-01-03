From Las Vegas to the Palace Arts Center in Grapevine - a Stunning...
As Valentine's Day Approaches, the Critically Acclaimed Sinatra Singer, Dave Halston, Will Bring the Romance of Sinatra to Grapevine's Historic Palace Arts Center for One Show, February 11th. Halston's Stunning Tribute to the Iconic Sinatra is Being Cheered by Audiences Nationwide! GRAPEVINE, Texas - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Love Songs - A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra is a romantic and nostalgic journey through many of the most celebrated love songs of the Great American Songbook.
