Crassidis receives J. Leland Atwood Award

Engineering faculty member John L. Crassidis is the recipient of the J. Leland Atwood Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics . The J. Leland Atwood Award, co-sponsored by AIAA and the American Society for Engineering Education , recognizes Crassidis for his "commitment to excellence in aerospace engineering education."

