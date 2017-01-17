Continue reading Woman backs car into Italian restaurant in Grapevine

Continue reading Woman backs car into...

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a woman accidentally backed her car into the main dining area of an Italian restaurant in Grapevine. Cafe Italia on Ira E Woods Avenue in Grapevine wasn't open at the time.

