Continue reading Woman backs car into Italian restaurant in Grapevine
No one was injured Tuesday morning when a woman accidentally backed her car into the main dining area of an Italian restaurant in Grapevine. Cafe Italia on Ira E Woods Avenue in Grapevine wasn't open at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|CookPharts
|1,071
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Bgriffen
|29
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC