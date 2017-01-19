Continue reading Former Grapevine vol...

Continue reading Former Grapevine volleyball coach gets 15 years for raping teenager on team

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A former Grapevine volleyball coach has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager on his team. Damian Merrick, 49, who owned the Grapevine Volleyball Club, was convicted Friday of one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of delivering marijuana to a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 31 candicesanders 27
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan '17 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan '17 Victim 175
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC