Continue reading Former Grapevine volleyball coach gets 15 years for raping teenager on team
A former Grapevine volleyball coach has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager on his team. Damian Merrick, 49, who owned the Grapevine Volleyball Club, was convicted Friday of one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of delivering marijuana to a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 31
|candicesanders
|27
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan '17
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Victim
|175
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC