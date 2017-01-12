Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage...

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Al Amlani and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 4617 Trevor Trail, located in the Stone Bridge Oaks subdivision. The custom-built two-year old home has the charm of a Colorado resort, showcased by a beautiful, all brick courtyard in the front entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Willie Granville 1,025
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC