Black Hole and Galaxy Crash Supercharge Blazing-Fast Particles

Monday Jan 16

Astronomers have discovered an immense surge of energy coming from a cosmic particle accelerator located about 2 billion light years from Earth. It's powered by interactions between a supermassive black hole and the colliding galaxy clusters Abell 3411 and Abell 3412.

