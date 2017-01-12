Barbecue for Breakfast? These Barbecue Breakfast Tacos Make Oatmeal Obsolete.

If there was one good idea for Andy Sedino to bring with him from his corporate gig at Rudy's to his own budding Meat U Anywhere empire, it was barbecue for breakfast. There aren't a whole lot of similarities between the chopped beef sandwich factory that is Sedino's former employer and his new craft barbecue shop that now sports locations in Grapevine and Trophy Club, but thank the Brisket God that he decided to open his new venture at 6 a.m. daily.

