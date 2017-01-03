Astronomers predict a "red nova" will brighten our skies in 2022
Astronomers studying a binary star system about 1,800 light years from the Sun say they are increasingly confident that the two stars will merge into a luminous red nova in about five years. At its brightest, the spectacular explosion produced by this nova could reach an apparent magnitude of about 2.0, akin to a bright star in the night sky, making it visible even from most urban areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC