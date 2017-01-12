Astronomers Ask for Diversity in Deci...

Astronomers Ask for Diversity in Deciding Next-Decade Priorities

Official discussions have begun about which major astronomy missions should receive funding in the 2020s, but the makeup of the groups leading those discussions has fueled concerns in the astronomy community about a lack of race, gender and age diversity. At the 229th meeting of the American Astronomical Society , a town-hall-style session that allowed attendees to pose questions to the leaders of a committee that will make recommendations for the next decadal survey , a report that will deeply influence the path that U.S. astronomy will take in the 2020s.

