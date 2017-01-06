A bright new star will burst into the...

A bright new star will burst into the sky in five years, astronomers predict

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A team of astronomers is making a bold forecast: A binary star found in the summer constellation Cygnus the swan will burst into a red nova sometime in 2022. When the two stars in the binary system crash into one another, they will create a brick-red beacon so bright that sky gazers will see it with the naked eye, Larry Molnar of Calvin College said Friday at the American Astronomical Society meeting in Grapevine, Texas.

