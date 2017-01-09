A bright new star will burst into the sky in five years, astronomers predict

A team of astronomers is making a bold forecast: A binary star found in the summer constellation Cygnus the swan will burst into a red nova sometime in 2022. When the two stars in the binary system crash into one another, they will create a brick-red beacon so bright that sky gazers will see it with the naked eye, Larry Molnar of Calvin College said Friday at the American Astronomical Society meeting in Grapevine, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.