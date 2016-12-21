Surrey senior participated in All Nationals Choir in Texas
Donavon Swartout was thrilled when he was chosen to participate in the All Nationals Choir in Grapevine, Texas, last month. As he tells it, a lot of his musical success is thanks to a past music teacher who tried to involve students in choir who hadn't expressed a lot of interest in years before.
