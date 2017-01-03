Santa Claus surprises tiny tots, fami...

Santa Claus surprises tiny tots, families at Baylor Grapevine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Santa visits newborn twins Kathryn Everitt, left, and Kayleigh Everitt for pictures at the neonatal unit at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine. Santa visits Stephanie Cashion and her husband Matt Cashion for pictures with their twins Connor Cashion, left, and Xander Cashion at the neonatal unit at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 57 min Wang 997
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec '16 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec '16 CoachJeffTFW 3
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC