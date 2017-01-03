Santa Claus surprises tiny tots, families at Baylor Grapevine
Santa visits newborn twins Kathryn Everitt, left, and Kayleigh Everitt for pictures at the neonatal unit at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine. Santa visits Stephanie Cashion and her husband Matt Cashion for pictures with their twins Connor Cashion, left, and Xander Cashion at the neonatal unit at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|57 min
|Wang
|997
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec '16
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC