Paulsen Expands Client Service Presence To Dallas
PAULSEN EXPANDS CLIENT SERVICE PRESENCE TO DALLAS Dec. 23, 2016 Source: Paulsen news release In an effort to better serve clients and provide convenient access to integral team members, Paulsen has expanded its presence to the Dallas area. The expansion coincided with the relocation of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota Credit Corporation to Grapevine, Texas.
