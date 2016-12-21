Mole, mescal at the new Mesa in Grape...

Mole, mescal at the new Mesa in Grapevine

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Chef Olga Sosa 's newest Veracruz-style "Latin kitchen" is a little bit Mexico and also a little bit Tex-Mex, with more tequila and mescal drinks, and a lunch menu beginning next week. Sosa and Raul Reyes ' Dallas restaurant is heralded for interior Mexico cuisine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec 5 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec 1 CoachJeffTFW 3
BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Big bad john 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Nov '16 Raquel L 24
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
News Woman given 18 life sentences (Jun '08) Oct '16 Jadey 3
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC