Merrya s Christmas and Clowns closing after years in Grapevine
In 1990, Merry's Christmas and Clowns was an idea that began as more of a hobby for John and Merry Hodgkiss. The certified public accountant and his wife, a retired teacher, opened a store in Irving, using the name Merry's in honor of the wife's name, which he said was given by her mother "because she liked it."
