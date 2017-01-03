Merrya s Christmas and Clowns closing...

Merrya s Christmas and Clowns closing after years in Grapevine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

In 1990, Merry's Christmas and Clowns was an idea that began as more of a hobby for John and Merry Hodgkiss. The certified public accountant and his wife, a retired teacher, opened a store in Irving, using the name Merry's in honor of the wife's name, which he said was given by her mother "because she liked it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) 21 hr Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Sun Victim 175
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec 5 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec '16 CoachJeffTFW 3
BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Big bad john 33
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,781

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC