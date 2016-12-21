Man dies after being run over by an asphalt roller in Colleyville
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cheek-Sparker Road when a Tarrant County asphalt roller ran over a city of Colleyville employee, said Marc Flake, Tarrant County spokesman.
