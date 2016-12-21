Man dies after being run over by an a...

Man dies after being run over by an asphalt roller in Colleyville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cheek-Sparker Road when a Tarrant County asphalt roller ran over a city of Colleyville employee, said Marc Flake, Tarrant County spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec 5 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec 1 CoachJeffTFW 3
BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Big bad john 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Nov '16 Raquel L 24
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC