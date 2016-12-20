Fort Worth rail line to DFW Airport h...

Fort Worth rail line to DFW Airport hits another milestone now that federal grant is official

Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Trains taking passengers from Fort Worth to DFW International Airport could be in motion by 2018, now that the federal government has pledged to pay for nearly half of the $1 billion rail line. This month, the Federal Transit Administration signed an agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority, or The T, to provide a $499 million grant for the TEX Rail project.

