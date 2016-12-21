Avant Chamber Ballet dances to Dickens

Students dance around Scrooge, played by Natalie Kischuk, as they rehearse the finale of Avant Chamber Ballet's 'A Ballet Christmas Carol' at Life Song Studio in Grapevine. Isabella Desabrais and Sarah Bowdouris rehearse a scene from Avant Chamber Ballet's 'A Ballet Christmas Carol' at Life Song Studio in Grapevine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.