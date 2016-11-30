Students Perform With National Choir

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Farmington High School students Navva Sedigh, Tristan Wong, and Thomas Heath-Ringrose were selected to perform with a national choir at the National Association for Music Education's conference in Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Farmington High School students Navva Sedigh, Tristan Wong, and Thomas Heath-Ringrose were selected to perform with a national choir at the National Association for Music Education's conference in Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Navva Sedigh, a 17-year-old senior, Tristan Wong, a 15-year-old sophomore, and Thomas Heath-Ringrose, a 17-year-old senior, successfully auditioned for the National Association for Music Education's all-national honor ensemble and rehearsed and performed with the group of other students selected from across the country in Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. To make it this far, each student had to ... (more)

