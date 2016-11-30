Students Perform With National Choir
Farmington High School students Navva Sedigh, Tristan Wong, and Thomas Heath-Ringrose were selected to perform with a national choir at the National Association for Music Education's conference in Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Farmington High School students Navva Sedigh, Tristan Wong, and Thomas Heath-Ringrose were selected to perform with a national choir at the National Association for Music Education's conference in Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Navva Sedigh, a 17-year-old senior, Tristan Wong, a 15-year-old sophomore, and Thomas Heath-Ringrose, a 17-year-old senior, successfully auditioned for the National Association for Music Education's all-national honor ensemble and rehearsed and performed with the group of other students selected from across the country in Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. To make it this far, each student had to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec 5
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec 1
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Raquel L
|24
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Woman given 18 life sentences (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jadey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC