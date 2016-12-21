Does God want you to give tithes?
Tithing has its rewards, but how much should you give? Should you give it all? Did you hear about this church in Grapevine, Texas? The church launched a 90-day challenge to its members, looking for them to bring their tithing to the church. But there's a catch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec 5
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec 1
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Raquel L
|24
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Woman given 18 life sentences (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jadey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC