After days of buying, Giving Tuesday ...

After days of buying, Giving Tuesday captures holiday spirit Read Story Chris Sadeghi

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

On Monday, millions of items, boxes, and deliveries were moved in and out of the Amazon Fulfillment Center just north of Fort Worth . The online deals were placed with each passing second at the epicenter of Cyber Monday and efficiently processed as shoppers sought the perfect gift to provide their family and friends a Merry Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec 5 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec 1 CoachJeffTFW 3
BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Big bad john 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Nov '16 Raquel L 24
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
News Woman given 18 life sentences (Jun '08) Oct '16 Jadey 3
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC