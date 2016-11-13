13 holiday light displays worth visiting around the U.S.
For a lot of us, heading to holiday light displays has become as big a tradition as Christmas trees and cookies. "It gets me ready for the holidays," said one woman I met at Disneyland one Thanksgiving weekend, where many families come every year to ride holiday-themed attractions and marvel at the elaborate holiday parades and light displays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec 5
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec 1
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Raquel L
|24
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Woman given 18 life sentences (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Jadey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC