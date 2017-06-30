Summer fun: Homemade ice pops are fru...

Summer fun: Homemade ice pops are fruity and flavorful Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Sure, you can buy a box of ice pops at any supermarket, but can you find flavors such as raspberry mint or mandarin basil? Making ice pops at home is a popular summer activity for children and adults - and there's no limit to the flavors that can be created. "It's great to mix in unexpected ingredients," said Cleveland resident Maggie Pryor, 30, who with her spouse, Elizabeth Pryor, 37, produces Chill Pops frozen fruit bars, sold in the Columbus area at Whole Foods and Giant Eagle Market District stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca Lynn Boyer May '17 Snitch 1
sheryl May '17 searchinghilo 1
Affair May '17 Kenny 12
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr '17 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
News Theater (Oct '16) Oct '16 Thelma 1
Land Rover (Mar '14) Aug '16 Michael Nizami 3
See all Granville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granville Forum Now

Granville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Granville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,385 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC