Short North murals show a picture can be worth 6 words Updated at

The fourth Short North Temporary Mural Series, organized by the Short North Alliance, borrows the idea of "Six-Word Memoirs" introduced in 2006 by magazine journalist Larry Smith. The artists who participated in "Six in the Short North" had the option of illustrating a six-word story about Columbus written by Smith or one they wrote themselves. The works they created - reprinted on weather-resistant vinyl sheets - are represented on buildings throughout the neighborhood.

