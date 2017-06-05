Short North murals show a picture can be worth 6 words Updated at

Short North murals show a picture can...

The fourth Short North Temporary Mural Series, organized by the Short North Alliance, borrows the idea of "Six-Word Memoirs" introduced in 2006 by magazine journalist Larry Smith. The artists who participated in "Six in the Short North" had the option of illustrating a six-word story about Columbus written by Smith or one they wrote themselves.  The works they created - reprinted on weather-resistant vinyl sheets - are represented on buildings throughout the neighborhood.

