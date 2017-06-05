Granville latest district to start ra...

Granville latest district to start random drug tests

42 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

When Granville High School students return to class this fall, there will be additional tests waiting for them - and not the multiple-choice kind. A new drug-testing policy approved late last month by the Granville school board will go into effect with the new school year.

