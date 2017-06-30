Debate heats up over teaching climate...

Debate heats up over teaching climate change in US schools

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Brandon Sun

The struggle over what American students learn about global warming is heating up as conservative lawmakers, climate change doubters and others attempt to push rejected or debunked theories into the classroom. An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say manmade emissions drive global warming, but there's no such consensus among educators over how climate change and its causes should be taught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Summer fun: Homemade ice pops are fruity and fl... Tue drfudd 5
Rebecca Lynn Boyer May '17 Snitch 1
sheryl May '17 searchinghilo 1
Affair May '17 Kenny 12
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr '17 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
News Theater (Oct '16) Oct '16 Thelma 1
See all Granville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granville Forum Now

Granville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Granville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC