Debate heats up over teaching climate change in US schools
The struggle over what American students learn about global warming is heating up as conservative lawmakers, climate change doubters and others attempt to push rejected or debunked theories into the classroom. An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say manmade emissions drive global warming, but there's no such consensus among educators over how climate change and its causes should be taught.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Granville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer fun: Homemade ice pops are fruity and fl...
|Tue
|drfudd
|5
|Rebecca Lynn Boyer
|May '17
|Snitch
|1
|sheryl
|May '17
|searchinghilo
|1
|Affair
|May '17
|Kenny
|12
|Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Used to work here...
|41
|Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Teri Long
|6
|Theater (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Thelma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Granville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC