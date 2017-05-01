Newark motorcyclist dies in crash
The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 40 near Tollgate Road in Etna Township, according to the Granville post of the State Highway Patrol. Donnald L. Simpson, 23, of Newark, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Route 40. When a Nissan Altima entered Route 40 from Tollgate Road, Simpson's motorcycle lost control without striking the Nissan and came to rest in the eastbound lane, the patrol said.
