Newark motorcyclist dies in crash

Newark motorcyclist dies in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 40 near Tollgate Road in Etna Township, according to the Granville post of the State Highway Patrol. Donnald L. Simpson, 23, of Newark, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Route 40. When a Nissan Altima entered Route 40 from Tollgate Road, Simpson's motorcycle lost control without striking the Nissan and came to rest in the eastbound lane, the patrol said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affair Mon Marty 11
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr 12 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949 Feb '17 Charles H 1
News Theater (Oct '16) Oct '16 Thelma 1
Land Rover (Mar '14) Aug '16 Michael Nizami 3
22 yo male looking for older women (Nov '15) Nov '15 gilffanatic 1
See all Granville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granville Forum Now

Granville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Granville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC