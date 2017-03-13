Public art: Newark billboards designe...

Public art: Newark billboards designed as conversation starters

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Sheilah Wilson hopes the community as a whole experiences her public-art project as deeply as some fifth-graders have. For the second year, the professor at Denison University in nearby Granville has arranged for thought-provoking art to be placed on billboards in and around the Licking County city.

