We held a town hall without our congressman

CLINTONVILLE, OHIOa S-a SWhat happens when your congressman won't agree to meet with his constituents? If you live in Ohio's 12th district, you take matters into your own hands. On Wednesday night, over 1,000 of Rep. Pat Tiberi's constituents held their own town hall.

