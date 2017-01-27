STEM camps available for young women
The American Association of University Women Ohio, Findlay Branch, has announced its annual program to identify Findlay/Hancock County middle school girls with a strong interest in exploring math, science and technology through challenging, hands-on experiences on a college campus in a summer camp setting.
