Leaders like potential draw of Scenic Byway
Thanks to a request from the Granville Township trustees, the Ohio Department of Transportation has designated a picturesque route near Granville as an Ohio Scenic Byway. The 10-mile Granville Scenic Byway begins at state Route 37 south of Granville, proceeds north to the intersection with James Road and transitions to state Route 661 through Granvillle.
