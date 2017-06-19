Rope rescue used in car crash

Rope rescue used in car crash

Sunday Jun 11

Rural Metro Fire responded to a car accident on Galice and Crow Roads in Merlin Friday night. RMF along with Josephine County AMR and Grants Pass Fire/Rescue had to use a rope to help one person out of the wreckage.

