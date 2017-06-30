Police seek a armed and dangerousa ba...

Police seek a armed and dangerousa bank robbery suspects

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: KOBI NBC5

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on June 26 at around 4:00 p.m., a masked man robbed the Williams Highway Banner Bank location. The suspect was armed with what appeared to be a gun.

