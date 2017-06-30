Oregon State sprinters Kerissa and Venessa D'Arpino say they're transferring to Oregon Ducks
Kerissa D'Arpino announced on Instagram "Venessa and I have decided to leave and pursue the remaining two years of eligibility as a Duck! I am so thankful for this opportunity and I can't wait to see what I can accomplish ... " Venessa D'Arpino is the OSU record-holder in the 100, 200 and 400 meters with times of 11.70, 23.60 and 54.14 seconds. Kerissa D'Arpino is No.
