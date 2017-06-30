Oregon State sprinters Kerissa and Ve...

Oregon State sprinters Kerissa and Venessa D'Arpino say they're transferring to Oregon Ducks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: OregonLive.com

Kerissa D'Arpino announced on Instagram "Venessa and I have decided to leave and pursue the remaining two years of eligibility as a Duck! I am so thankful for this opportunity and I can't wait to see what I can accomplish ... " Venessa D'Arpino is the OSU record-holder in the 100, 200 and 400 meters with times of 11.70, 23.60 and 54.14 seconds. Kerissa D'Arpino is No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr... Jun 25 good day 1
News Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction Jun '17 good day 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Mike Mar '17 Greg 1
Lindsey D Johnson Mar '17 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC