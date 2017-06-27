There are on the KOBI NBC5 story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k from elderly relative. In it, KOBI NBC5 reports that:

A Grants Pass man is headed to prison for 16 months after pleading no contest to charges that he stole more than $260,000 from an elderly relative. The Josephine County District Attorney's Office says 50-year old Thomas Ridge entered the pleas Monday to two charges of aggravated theft and two charges of first degree criminal mistreatment.

