Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k from elderly relative
There are 1 comment on the KOBI NBC5 story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k from elderly relative. In it, KOBI NBC5 reports that:
A Grants Pass man is headed to prison for 16 months after pleading no contest to charges that he stole more than $260,000 from an elderly relative. The Josephine County District Attorney's Office says 50-year old Thomas Ridge entered the pleas Monday to two charges of aggravated theft and two charges of first degree criminal mistreatment.
#1 Sunday Jun 25
more details on story needed and on this page print the thugs name. also how is the victim doing. all this left out. poor reporting.
