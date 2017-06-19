Grants Pass marijuana tax up in the air
The City of Grants Pass is no longer taxing marijuana, for the time being. It put its tax program on hold this week, after concerns about how much the city was collecting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr...
|4 hr
|good day
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC