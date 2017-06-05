Grants Pass firewise garden teaches community safe plants for fire season
While the chance for fire is still low right now, there are steps you can take to lower the risk even more - of fire spreading to your home. A firewise community in Grants Pass recently replanted a local firesafe garden to educate the public on the safest plants to have around your home.
