Fitbikeco. F-LOG 14 - Fitty Mac Jam

Tuesday Read more: Transworld

Check in with the Fitbikeco. squad at Shawn Mac's local skatepark in Grants Pass, Oregon during the Fitty Mac jam! Some dialed moves go down, and good times were had all around.

Read more at Transworld.

