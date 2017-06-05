Experts: Dona t touch a oeorphaneda deer

Experts: Dona t touch a oeorphaneda deer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Grants Pass, Ore. - A local wildlife rehabilitation facility said they're getting a high number of calls from concerned people who have found a deer fawn that needed to be "rescued."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction Jun 2 good day 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Mike Mar '17 Greg 1
Lindsey D Johnson Mar '17 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin (Dec '16) Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC