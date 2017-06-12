City of Grants Pass to renew public safety levy
Now that Josephine County is sitting comfortably with its levy passing, it's the City of Grants Pass' turn to place a levy on the ballot. The Department of Public Safety currently has an active levy in place that will expire later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC