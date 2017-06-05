Board rules in favor of southern Oregon miner
Miners rejoiced after the Josephine County Board of Commissioners ruled that a man doesn't need county permission to mine for gold on a property in the Sunny Valley near Grants Pass. The Daily Courier reports the latest round of mining controversy in southern Oregon brought about 100 people to an auditorium.
