Board rules in favor of southern Oregon miner

Miners rejoiced after the Josephine County Board of Commissioners ruled that a man doesn't need county permission to mine for gold on a property in the Sunny Valley near Grants Pass. The Daily Courier reports the latest round of mining controversy in southern Oregon brought about 100 people to an auditorium.

