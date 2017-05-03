Use your phone while driving? Bigger ...

Use your phone while driving? Bigger fines could be coming

Monday

State lawmakers passed legislation Monday that would impose stiff fines for people caught so much as holding cell phones or other electronic devices while driving. Under House Bill 2597 , Oregon drivers could be fined up to $2000 for using a "mobile electronic device" while on the roads.

