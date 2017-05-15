Umpqua Community College announces a tuition increase starting this summer term
Umpqua Community College students can expect to see a tuition hike beginning this summer, now that the school's board of trustees approved a $5 per credit hour tuition increase at its Wednesday meeting. Students will now pay $93 per credit hour to assist the college with balancing its budget after the state announced it would not be providing community colleges with additional funding over last year's budgeted amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC