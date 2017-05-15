Umpqua Community College announces a ...

Umpqua Community College announces a tuition increase starting this summer term

Friday May 12

Umpqua Community College students can expect to see a tuition hike beginning this summer, now that the school's board of trustees approved a $5 per credit hour tuition increase at its Wednesday meeting. Students will now pay $93 per credit hour to assist the college with balancing its budget after the state announced it would not be providing community colleges with additional funding over last year's budgeted amount.

