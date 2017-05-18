Thrive in a Competitive Marketplace with TV's 'Survivorman' Les Stroud

Calling all entrepreneurs out there -- do you feel like you're living in "survival mode"? Documentary filmmaker, musician, entrepreneur and host of Survivorman Les Stroud joins Duffy and Taylor at Climate City Brewing in Grants Pass, Ore., for two burger-licious wonders: the Lambo Burger with Palm Frites and Wagyu Burger with Cajun Tots. How did the rock n' roller/outdoor adventurer achieve such acclaim and notoriety? Stroud identified his "base mission" early on -- he wanted to connect people with nature through authentic, captivating storytelling.

