Suspects arrested after eluding Grants Pass police
Two Grants Pass schools were placed on precautionary lock-out Wednesday during a search for two suspects who ran from police. According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, at around 10:00 a.m. dispatchers were told a reckless driver was on Williams Highway headed toward Grants Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC