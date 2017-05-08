Senate Bill 302 cracks down on people making honey butane oil
A big win for southern Oregon law enforcement. Police and firefighters have dealt with case after case of butane honey oil fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC