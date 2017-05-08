Oregon plan could have more steelhead near Grants Pass area
Wildlife officials in Oregon hope to get hatchery steelhead returning to creeks that feed the Rogue River so anglers will have more luck catching steelhead in the Grants Pass area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is acclimating about 6,500 young steelhead in Greens Creek for two weeks in hopes the fish will return to the same area in several years as 8-pound adults.
