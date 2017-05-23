Oregon man sentenced for damaging arc...

Oregon man sentenced for damaging archaeological site

Sunday May 21 Read more: NewsOK.com

A Grants Pass, Oregon, man was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation for excavating and damaging an archaeological site on federal land. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken sentenced Jason Christopher Ruppel last week for violating the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

